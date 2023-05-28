Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.