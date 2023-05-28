CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Up 20.2% in May

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

CVSI stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 122,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

