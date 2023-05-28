Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.