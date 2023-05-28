Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.