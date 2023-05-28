Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 66.1% in May

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences
In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,045,967.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,045,967.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,990 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 561,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,920. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.20 and a beta of 0.32.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cytek Biosciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
