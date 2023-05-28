DA Davidson Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $36.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,565. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $13,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

