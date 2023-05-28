DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.58% of DCP Midstream worth $46,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DCP shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DCP opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.