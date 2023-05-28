Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY remained flat at $19.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WILYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Danske upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.75.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.