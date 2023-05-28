Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Down 7.4 %

DMEHF stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,899. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of 0.74 and a 1 year high of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.15 and its 200-day moving average is 1.70.

Get Desert Mountain Energy alerts:

About Desert Mountain Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.