Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Trading Down 7.4 %
DMEHF stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,899. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of 0.74 and a 1 year high of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.15 and its 200-day moving average is 1.70.
About Desert Mountain Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.