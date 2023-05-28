Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,313 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 1.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
