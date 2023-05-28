Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,313 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 1.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.