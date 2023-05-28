Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $235.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

