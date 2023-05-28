Destination Wealth Management Sells 12,737 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

