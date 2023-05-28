Destination Wealth Management Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $374.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.73 and a 200 day moving average of $361.87.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

