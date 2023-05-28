Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $28.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -465.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

