Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 235

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 177.25 ($2.20).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

