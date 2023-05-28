Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLLNY. Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

