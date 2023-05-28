dForce USD Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and $1,837.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00327263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,660,207 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01301704 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,107.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

