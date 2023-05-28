DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

DICE stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 154,210 shares valued at $5,611,071. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $15,514,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

