Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. 348,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,789. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

