Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFIV stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.