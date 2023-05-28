Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.44% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,764,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,483. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

