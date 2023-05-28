Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.13. Disco has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

