Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 73.5% in May

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,619,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 21,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $960.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.90. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSGR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

