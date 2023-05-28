dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 141.7% in May

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

dormakaba Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $388.56 on Friday. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $335.15 and a 12 month high of $388.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRRKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut dormakaba from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

