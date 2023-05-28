DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 84.0% in May

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the April 30th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
DSL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 455,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,731. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
