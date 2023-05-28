DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 84.0% in May

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the April 30th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

DSL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 455,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,731. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 48,407 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 949,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

