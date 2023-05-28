Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.84) to GBX 940 ($11.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 625 ($7.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 733 ($9.12).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.30) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.50 ($9.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,934.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.48.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.55), for a total value of £1,021,162.17 ($1,270,102.20). In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($290,292.04). Also, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.55), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,270,102.20). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

