Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.84) to GBX 940 ($11.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 625 ($7.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 733 ($9.12).
Drax Group Stock Performance
Drax Group stock opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.30) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.50 ($9.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,934.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.48.
Insider Transactions at Drax Group
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.