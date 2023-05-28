DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

