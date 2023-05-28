Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Insider Buys £114,741 in Stock

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon-Brookes purchased 382,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £114,741 ($142,712.69).

Duke Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %

DUKE opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.93. Duke Royalty Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

