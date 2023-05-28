DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KSM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 118,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

