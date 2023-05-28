Edgecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.32 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $14.32 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

