Edgewood Management LLC Grows Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,996,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 609,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 3,384,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 532,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 461,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,495. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

