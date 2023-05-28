Edgewood Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

NASDAQ META traded up $9.35 on Friday, hitting $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The company has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.62.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

