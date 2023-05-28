Edgewood Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,046,324 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 654,877 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,361,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Adobe by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 194,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,371,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $23.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.39. 7,833,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,605. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

