Edgewood Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444,831 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $691,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,043,000 after buying an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after buying an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,494,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

