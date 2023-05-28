Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EA opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

