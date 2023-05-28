Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $58,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $425.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.07 and its 200 day moving average is $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.