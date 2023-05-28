Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in May

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELROF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Further Reading

