Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 875,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
