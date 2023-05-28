Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Endava Stock Up 2.5 %

DAVA stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Endava by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

