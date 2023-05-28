Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.
DAVA stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80.
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
