Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $997.92M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Endava also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.75.

Endava stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 22,000.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

