Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after acquiring an additional 195,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,008 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $95,137,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 278,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

See Also

