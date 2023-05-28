EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.