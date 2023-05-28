Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $18.50 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $18.50 or 0.00065720 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $70.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,153.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00324255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00551992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00412711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,178,845 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

