Ethereum Name Service Hits Market Cap of $301.74 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $301.74 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for approximately $10.57 or 0.00038329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,552,736 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

