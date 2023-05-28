Ethereum Price Reaches $1,866.54 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $224.46 billion and $4.84 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,866.54 or 0.06702972 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004091 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,256,010 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

