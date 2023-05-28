EthereumFair One Day Volume Reaches $694,257.18 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $694,257.18 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.12627847 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $724,217.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

