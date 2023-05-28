Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 110.1% in May

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the April 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 689.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Euroapi in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EAPIF opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.13. Euroapi has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$23.40.

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

