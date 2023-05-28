Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 471,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RE stock traded down $9.89 on Friday, reaching $350.06. The company had a trading volume of 344,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.86 and a 200-day moving average of $354.20. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.