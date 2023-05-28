Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Up 79.7% in May

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the April 30th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,658.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVGGF traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

