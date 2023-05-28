Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,625,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.72% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $692,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

