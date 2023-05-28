Financial Contrast: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) versus Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX)

Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Satixfy Communications and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems -29.27% -154.43% -17.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Satixfy Communications and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Satixfy Communications.

This table compares Satixfy Communications and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 1.05 -$397.79 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $286.54 million 0.37 -$79.21 million ($0.83) -1.34

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Satixfy Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Satixfy Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

